Trevor Willis' 22 points leads Cape Fear past Mount Zion 120-80

Wilmington, NC - Cape Fear men’s basketball won comfortably, defeating Mount Zion Christian Academy 120-80. Trevor Willis led the team with 22 points, knocking down six 3-pointers, while Jacque Brown finished with 21 points and seven assists.

The Sea Devils jumped out to a 12-4 lead, thanks to eight points from Jacque Brown. They were particularly on point from beyond the arc, knocking down 4-6 from the field to start. Mount Zion briefly cut the score to five, but Cape Fear responded and extended their lead into double digits.

Along with Brown’s strong first half play, the Sea Devils found early production from Trae Bryant and Trevor Willis, who finished with 11 and 8 first half points, respectively.

Cape Fear had a comfortable leave with five minutes remaining in the half, leading by 21. However, Mount Zion made a late run, and were able to cut the lead to 11 at halftime.

Balanced scoring was the story of the half. Five players scored at least eight points, with Brown leading the team with 14. It helped make up for the quiet half from Alonzo Tyson, who missed much of the half after picking up two fouls.

Tyson was active early in the second half, quickly scoring four points and helping Cape Fear extend their lead back to 20. This lead held until around the 10 minute mark, when the Sea Devils pushed things out even further through an 11-2 run.

Willis provided a lot of energy in the second half. He picked off a couple of passes in the backcourt, and was deadly from behind the arc, knocking down four in the second half.

Assistant coach Mark Lane spoke highly of Willis’ performance.

“He plays hard all the time, and we need that going into a conference game tomorrow. He’s a lights out shooter, so hopefully that carries over into tomorrow.”

Aside from the late run in the first half from Mount Zion, it was a comfortable win for the home team. Seven players scored in double figures and team was 15-28 from the 3-point line.

Coach Lane was happy with his team’s effort, particularly in the second half.

“I thought our energy was great. [The] first half was kind of suspect, but we came out in the first three possessions [of the second half], and executed three plays right out of the gate. You can build on that heading into the next game.”

The win improves Cape Fear to 21-4 on the season. Their next game is Wednesday, February 15th, where they will hit the road to take on Clinton Junior College at 6:00 p.m.

Courtesy of Nick Denning