Statements on Gov. Cooper's proposal to repeal HB2

Following North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement of what he called a "compromise plan to repeal HB2," legislative leaders, party officials and advocacy groups released statements reflecting their thoughts on the proposal. The following is a collection of statements emailed to the WECT newsroom in the minutes and hours after Governor Cooper’s announcement:



“Gov. Cooper’s press conference is the first we’ve heard of his so-called compromise, so if he has a list of members willing to support his proposal, he should make it public now. Given that Gov. Cooper’s refusal to enforce existing criminal trespass laws as attorney general was a major reason legislators were forced to pass HB2 in the first place, it is difficult to take seriously his pledge on ‘strengthening penalties.’ This proposal does nothing to address the basic privacy concerns of women and young girls who do not feel comfortable using the bathroom, undressing and showering in the presence of men, and as we saw in Charlotte last year, it does not require an assault to make a woman feel violated. Gov. Cooper continues to dodge the question, but North Carolinians deserve to know his position on the key HB2 issue: does he believe men should be able to go into women’s bathrooms and shower facilities?” – Amy Auth, spokeswoman for NC Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham)



"If Governor Cooper's proposed bill for repealing HB2 becomes law, it will create a state-sanctioned 'Look But Don't Touch' policy in our bathrooms. Heterosexual men will be able to access women's showers and bathrooms by simply posing as a transgender individual. They will be able to watch women and children shower, or shower next to them. As long as the man doesn't touch them, assault them or film them, no legal protection would be afforded the offended woman or child. Nothing. As a husband and father of four, the concept of 'Look But Don't Touch' as a meaningful response to HB2 is a sad commentary on how far the progressive movement and the elected officials beholden to it, will risk the safety of our people to achieve a radical social policy agenda." – North Carolina Lt. Governor Dan Forest



“Republicans leaders have insisted the reason House Bill 2 was passed and the reason it’s still on the books is safety in public facilities. House Bill 2 has no enforcement mechanism and therefore does nothing to make anyone safer. But to address Republican legislators concerns, Governor Cooper has proposed real increased penalties for crimes in public facilities, which will keep all North Carolinians safe. Senator Berger and Speaker Moore need to answer: after spending more than a year using safety to justify House Bill 2, why would they oppose a measure that fixes the damage wrought by House Bill 2 and actually addresses the safety concerns cited by HB2 supporters with criminal penalties? And if they don’t want the NCAA, ACC, NBA and businesses avoiding North Carolina, why wouldn’t they put it to the floor for a vote?” - North Carolina Democratic Party



“Today’s proposal was unnecessary. Charlotte and other cities have in the past carefully considered protecting LGBTQ citizens against discrimination. We all know that transgender people do not pose a public safety risk and should be protected from discrimination, not made the targets of it as HB2 does. Let us be very clear about what’s going on. Tim Moore and Phil Berger are acting against the best interest of our state and the LGBTQ community. They are treating our economy like a political football and trying to cast blame on everyone else for their failure to actually repeal HB2 in December. At this point, we all know what the answer is -- full repeal of HB2. Only a full repeal of HB2 will fix our state, allow businesses to come back and allow for the safety of LGBTQ North Carolinians. Every day that Berger and Moore play politics with our state, is a day LGBTQ North Carolinians live in danger and one that our state cannot prosper.”

- Chris Sgro, Executive Director, Equality NC



"The Governor’s “compromise” is simply a re-branding of Roy Cooper's Bathroom Plan to allow grown men unrestricted access into girl's bathrooms, locker rooms and changing facilities, which increases the risk of sexual assault and compromises the privacy and dignity of all women. Once a man is given free access to women’s bathrooms by repealing HB2, increasing his criminal penalties for sexual assault is like granting thieves free access into the privacy of your home with a promise to only prosecute them if you witness them stealing. A repeal, as outlined by Cooper, is also an invitation to city leaders, who are anxious to pass Charlotte-type ordinances, to force Cooper’s bathroom plan on the entire state and force business owners to choose between government coercion to participate in events and speech which violate their beliefs or suffer frivolous and costly lawsuits. Governor Cooper needs to explain to the people of North Carolina why he values political correctness over respecting and protecting the privacy and safety of women and children." - Tami Fitzgerald, Executive Director, NC Values Coalition



“Back in December, Governor Cooper tried to engage HB2 backers in a repeal agreement, and the General Assembly completely failed to follow through with their end of that bargain. Tim Moore and Phil Berger continue to leave the people of North Carolina in harm’s way with their consistent failure to act. Today’s proposal is yet another chance to fix this mess, but it adds unnecessary language addressing problems that simply do not exist. LGBTQ people are the ones at risk every day HB2 remains on the books, and transgender people especially continue to bear the brunt of this shameful politicking. North Carolinians deserve a full, clean repeal of HB2. When that happens, it will only be the beginning of steps needed to restore the state’s deeply tarnished reputation and economy. It’s far past time to move North Carolina forward.” - JoDee Winterhof, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Policy and Political Affairs

