Inmates find hope, new direction by helping shelter animals

Both Chester Bass and Wilbert Lane Jr. have admitted they've made mistakes in their life, but with the help of some furry friends, they are ready to turn their life around.

The two men are inmates at Tabor Correctional Institution. Bass started his sentence in May 2016, Lane Jr. started in August 2013. A work program allows them to spend most of their days outside the prison fences at the Columbus County Animal Shelter.

"Where I'm at, you know, it's kind of like a tough place, tough image," said Bass, cuddling a small kitten. "When I come out here I get to show my soft side."

There may be no better place to turn his life around than an animal shelter. Bass said he relates to the animals he takes care of every day.

"I feel like in a lot of ways they are kind of like me," added Bass. "Kinda locked up in a cage as well."

Bass is a self-proclaimed cat man, Lane Jr. prefers the dogs. They arrive each day at 7:30 in the morning and leave around 5:00 at night. The inmates say the work is tough but they've learned to do it with a smile on their face.

"Can't come to work and say, 'Man I don't want to do this today,'" Lane Jr. said. "If you keep a smile, stay happy, stay positive, people around you will see that."

Lane Jr.'s last day in prison could come as early as November of this year. Until then, he's using this job to acclimate himself back into society.

"I haven't been in society for a long time but this is assimilating me back, you know what I mean," Lane Jr. said. "I can get used to talking to people."

Once his sentence ends, Lane Jr.'s second chance begins with the added experience of helping others out at the shelter.

"If I can come in here and work for a dollar a day, spraying poop and stuff like that," said Lane Jr. with a smile, "I can get out and do the right thing and stay out of prison and work for $10 an hour."

This shelter puts forgotten animals back on their feet and works to find them a forever home. Bass said it's had a similar effect on him.

"I can't wait to go back home and carry the things that I've learned in here back out there to my family," Bass added.

Bass and Lane Jr. are looking forward to reuniting with their families. At the same time, they know this shelter helped them overcome their troubled past and take steps towards a future they hope is full of new promise.

