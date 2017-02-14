MISSING: Columbus Co. teens last seen Monday afternoon

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate two missing Whiteville teens.

According to officials, William Indiana Jones, 16, and James Dean Jones, 15, were walking their dogs near their home on Pinewood Lane around 3:15 p.m on Monday when they went missing.

Officials said they were last seen near Soles and Hallsboro roads, south of Whiteville.

William is approximately 5'10" tall and weighs around 165 pounds. James is 5'8" tall and weighs about 145 pounds. Both teens have blonde hair and blue eyes. The dogs the teens were walking were both pit bull mix puppies. One of the puppies was black with a white star on its chest while the other is black and white.

The teens' father, William Dean Jones, said he was upset with one of their dogs had an accident in the house, and told the boys to take the dogs out.

"I don’t know if my sons took it as get out, I don’t have a clue, but they got they got their puppies and went outside,” Jones said.

He said that he's been unable to sleep since Monday night, and has searched everywhere. William and James left their cell phones at home, and Jones said they've never left home like this before.

“They’re the two best grandsons that there could ever be. They’re sweet, they’re polite. I’ve had strangers come up to me and tell me how polite they are,” said Jean Jacobs, the boys' grandmother.

Jones said he had no plans to stop searching, and asks anyone who's able to help.

“I’m going to put that coat on and I’m going back out there until I can find them. Because I don’t have a choice,” he said, "Please for the love of God just come home. If you need me find a way, I’ll be there.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of William and James, please contact the Columbus County Sheriff's Office at 910-642-6551.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.