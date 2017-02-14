Hampstead couple married 46 years knows the equation for lasting love

Steve and Kathy Flowers of Hampstead have been married 46 years and say they're more compatible now than they've ever been.

WECT featured the couple 12 years ago in a story focused on then new website EHarmony.com.

The Flowers took the online dating website's compatibility test, which said the two weren't as compatible as their then 35-year marriage suggested.

Despite the results, the two high school sweethearts are still going strong even with a few bumps in the road since then.

Kathy was diagnosed with kidney cancer almost two years ago, something both say was an uncertain time in their marriage.

"When a loved one has that kind of diagnosis it's scary," Steve said.

"And it was quick, but luckily they took it and it was gone," Kathy said. "They got everything, and I'm doing fine."

The cancer didn't stop the couple from joking about themselves or with one another.

"I lost a lot of weight from it, so that was a good thing," Kathy said. "That's one of the things when I looked at the video, I'm like, 'Ooh I'm a little chunky there.'"

The past 12 years also have brought several blessings that have strengthened the couple's bond.

"We have four grandchildren now," said Kathy. "We have two in Charlotte and two here. So we get to travel back and forth to see the ones in Charlotte, and we get to enjoy the ones here a little bit more. We get to keep them on the weekends sometimes, so that's fun, but we can also give them back."

Steve and Kathy are now retired and enjoy more time to travel and spend time with each other and family. Kathy thinks it is a positive, but that didn't stop her from taking a jab at Steve.

"Some days I say, 'Aren't you playing golf today,'" Kathy said. "'Don't you have somewhere to go?'"

At the end of the day, the couple said the secret to beating the odds is communication and a commitment to each other.

"Don't go to bed mad," Kathy said. "Talk it out."

"Marriage is such a give and take relationship," Steve said. "It's a lot of work too, and you have to work at it, just like anything else that's worth having."

