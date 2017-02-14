First Act: 'Crimes of the Heart' opens at Cape Fear Playhouse

Crimes of the Heart follows the story of the MacGrath Sisters. (Source: Holli Saperstein)

You can see a Pulitzer Prize-winning play on the stage in Wilmington.

Crimes of the Heart opens Feb. 16 at Cape Fear Playhouse at 613 Castle Street.

The play follows the story of three sisters from a small southern town rocked by a scandal, when the youngest sister shoots her husband. Can the other sisters save her from facing a murder charge?

Check here for information on tickets: http://www.bigdawgproductions.org/

