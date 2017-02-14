Reward offered for arrest in car dealership thefts

Police believe the same crew may be responsible for the incidents. (Source: Raycom Media)

Crime Stoppers of the Lower Cape Fear is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of individuals responsible for stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of tires, wheels, and two cars from Wilmington car dealerships in the past eight months.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers have responded to Jeff Gordon Chevrolet on South College Road, Land Rover Cape Fear on Old Eastwood Road, Capital Ford on Market Street and Neuwirth Motors on South College Road in response to these thefts.

“There have been nine reported similar incidents, concentrated near South College Road and Market Street,” officials said in a release. ”The suspects are also damaging other vehicles on the lots to be able to steal the tires and wheels.

Police believe the same crew may be responsible for the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (800) 531-8945, Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708,” or call the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609. All calls to Crimestoppers and texts to Text-A-Tip are anonymous.

