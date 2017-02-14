Brunswick Co. detectives need help identifying two larceny suspects

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help to identify two larceny suspects.

According to officials, the incident happened in the early morning hours on Feb. 9 at the Cubblet Ice Plant located off John T. Holden Road in Supply.

The two suspects reportedly broke into the business and stole various tools and collectibles.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Hester at 910-713-8360.

