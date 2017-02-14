City attorney Wolak to retire

Wilmington City Attorney Bill Wolak plans to retire next month.

Wolak officially became city attorney on June 6, 2012 after serving in an interim role for months. Wolak has served other roles in the city in a long career, including assistant city attorney and police officer. Wolak also worked for the State Bureau of Investigation and a state prosecutor.

City council plans to discuss the process for filling the position at an upcoming work session.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.