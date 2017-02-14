WPD: Man arrested after firing shots at would-be thief

A Wilmington man was arrested after he allegedly fired gunshots at a would-be thief Tuesday morning.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 3600 block of Metting Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

When police arrived at the scene, they spoke with Daniel Chon Corbett VI, 27, who said he saw someone trying to steal something out of his car and he fired shots at the suspect.

Lindsay said Corbett didn't hit the suspect but two apartment buildings were struck by the gunfire. No one was injured.

Corbett was arrested and charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, two counts of injury to real property, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.