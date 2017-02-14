Love is in the Air: 16 couples tie the knot

James and Jessica Craven tie the knot at the Love is in the Air event. (Source: WECT)

Feb. 14, 2017. It's a Valentine's Day to remember for 16 happy couples. They all exchanged their vows, slipped on the rings and said "I Do" in a ceremony that's not entirely traditional.

The couples tied the knot as part of the Love is in the Air event at the Register of Deeds in New Hanover County.

Everything was provided free of charge for the newlyweds including the officiant, flower arrangements, cake, even the wedding singer!

Every half hour beginning at 8 a.m.a new couple walked into a completely decorated ceremony filled with music, flowers and their own personalized song.

Each couple was able to bring up to 10 guests to enjoy the festivities. Many couples we talked to said they are grateful to be able to get married on the holiday of love, and all they had to pay for was their marriage license!

David and Amanda Frazier got engaged two years ago on Valentine's Day, so they said Tuesday was extra special.

"We are grateful for this and how they provided everything, but it is really the sentimental value of all this. We have been waiting for this for two years since we got engaged, and we always wanted a courthouse wedding but it adds up. We are really grateful for this, and it was perfect," the newlyweds said.

James and Jessica Craven have been together for three years and met through their children's babysitter.

"It means the world to us. We have been wanting to get married we figured what better day," Jessica Craven stated.

Everything was provided through donations for the couples.

The Register of Deeds plans to hold this same event again in July.

