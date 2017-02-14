Car dealership proposes expansion onto Kmart property

Following the recent announcement of Kmart closing its lone Wilmington store, a neighboring business has proposed to expand onto the 12.5-acre property.

Kmart announced the store’s closure on Jan. 4, creating the possibility to redevelop the large plot located near UNCW and off one of Wilmington’s busiest roads.

Stevenson Honda, located next door to Kmart at 821 S. College Rd., submitted an application on Feb. 10 to the city’s Technical Review Committee proposing to expand its business onto the property.

The TRC works with developers and the Planning Division to ensure development plans meet required technical standards for the city.

Stevenson Honda's General Manager Pat Koballa said the dealership submitted the application to learn more about the feasibility of an expansion.

The dealership currently keeps a majority of its inventory at an off site lot. The expansion would allow them to have more cars on location to meet a rising demand.

Koballa said the dealership has not heard back from the city at this time.

