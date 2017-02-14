Texas man charged in fraudulent Brunswick County home sale

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office has charged a Texas man with bilking thousands of dollars from a victim as part of a fraudulent home sale.

According to arrest warrants, Edward Hua, 35, of Sugar Land, Texas, sent an email to a man in Calabash claiming to be a lawyer from a firm that was handling the closing of a home for sale.

Hua allegedly sent instructions to the victim to wire $206,053.41 to an account purported to be a trust for the law firm but was actually his own personal account.

The alleged incidents happened on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, 2016, according to the warrants.

Hua was charged with felony access government computers to defraud and felony obtaining property by false pretense greater than or equal to $100,000.

He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

