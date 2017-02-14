Teen driver charged in crash that killed boy, 13, scheduled for plea hearing

After spending more than ten months in jail, a teen charged in a deadly wreck in Shallotte is scheduled for a plea hearing Monday.

Investigators said Devin Harris, 19, was driving 13-year-old Caleb Smith’s parent’s vehicles on Bridgers Road at around 4 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2016 when he drove left of center and hit a bridge. The vehicle fell into the Mulberry Branch creek with Harris, his younger brother, and Smith inside.

When emergency crews arrived to the scene, the vehicle was submerged in about seven feet of water with the three teens still inside. First responders quickly retrieved the teens, but Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris, who was 18 at the time, and his younger brother, then-16-year-old Justice Harris were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

According to court documents, Devin refused to provide law enforcement with any additional information about the incident when visited in the hospital.

"[Devin's step father] then looked at Devin Harris who was lying down on a medical bed and stated 'tell him what you told me.' Devin Harris then advised [investigator] that he wanted an attorney," a sergeant with the Shallotte Police Department said in the document.

Those documents also state drug testing performed on the elder Harris gave a positive indication for cannabinoids, and an analysis confirmed the presence of THCA, a THC precursor.

One month after the wreck, Devin was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, reckless driving, speeding, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and no operator’s license. According to arrest warrants, Devin was driving 61 mph in a 35-mph zone.

While on pre-trial release, Devin allegedly tampered with his electronic ankle bracelet, and was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center on April 4, 2016 under a $2 million bond, where he has been held since.

Soon after Devin’s second arrest, Justice Harris was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection to the incident. A trial date has not been set in his case.

