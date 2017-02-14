Bolivia man accused of shooting at two women in car

A convicted felon is accused of firing a gun at two women in a car on Galloway Road in Bolivia earlier this month.

Nathan Rudolph Smith, 36, has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Smith fired a shot at a black Toyota Corolla occupied by two women on Feb. 4, an arrest warrant states.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Smith has numerous convictions for drug charges and pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon of mass destruction in 2003. He has served more than seven years total in prison and completed a sentence of just under five years in July 2015.

