My turn: Senate Bill 25 could repeal HB2

One of our viewers pointed out there is a clean bill to fully repeal HB2 and it is sitting in the Senate Rules Committee. (Source: WBTV)

I heard from a lot of you after my comments last week about hoping an adult would step up in Raleigh and take charge of the situation regarding HB2. The debate over whether or not to repeal the bathroom bill continues to be just that…a debate, with little action.

Meanwhile, Rome appears to be burning. And when the popular television show Jeopardy features a question about our state and it has to do with HB2, you know our reputation is suffering.

But there is a slight possibility for movement on this issue. One of our viewers pointed out there is a clean bill to fully repeal HB2 and it is sitting in the Senate Rules Committee.

I would love to see a vote on this. And the only State Senator who can advance that discussion is the chair of that committee. That title belongs to our own Senator Bill Rabon.

You might remember that Senator Rabon voted to repeal HB2 in December and when asked about the failed efforts a couple weeks ago, he reminded us he voted to repeal and it’s up to the governor to figure it out.

But it looks like the ball may now be in his court in the form of Senate Bill 25. Let’s watch and see how earnest he is about advancing it toward the goal.

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Emailed comments from viewers:

Personally I think people should use the bathroom that matches their plumbing, but a lot of people seem to disagree. Why can't we do away with HB2, see if problems develop and deal with anything then? Why anticipate trouble?

********

Our reputation is suffering because we won't repeal HB2 ... ?

WOW !!!

********

I pray that he will advance legislation to repeal this awful HB2 bill, but I have doubts that he will. I hope I'm wrong. Thank you for airing this.

********

I support the rights of the LGBT(Q) community. I would recommend that that HB2 be amended or replaced to reflect this need. But I am also sensitive to the fears and concerns regarding the control of gender privacy in the present universally accepted norms for public bathrooms and public showers. Your comments do little to help on this matter You don't talk to the very issue that divides. I suspect (but I don't know) that your motives are to exacerbate the issue with the intent of embarrassing some elective officials. So what would you advise these folks in Raleigh to do to resolve this issue? You could prepare yourself and read the Charlotte Observer's article when their council adopted the controversial City Ordinance that subsequently fostered HB2. The article puts the entire issue into perspective.

By the way, I'm an old man. Very little embarrasses me anymore. I could live with unisex bathrooms. I know women whom I adore who don't agree with me on this.

Now you heard from me, what do you think.

********

Has it occurred to those in favor of allowing men to share your wife/daughter's bathrooms, showers, and locker rooms are the pervert who want to prey on them while hiding behind the law?

The other half are politicians, CEOs, and the very same person who will never have to share theirs bathrooms, showers, and locker rooms want you to share yours.

How many women have you heard they want to share their bathrooms, showers, and locker?

God never made mistakes, if he wanted you to be a man/woman that is exactly what he wanted you to be. God created two genders of every species known to men, if you find in any of the many versions of the Bible that God created an alternative or a third gender, please show it to me.

Until then, you are what you have between your legs and on your birth certificate and my values are more important to me than making money or political headlines.

What about my rights to privacy, who protect that?

********

I once again sat through your cheap shot of Mr. Rabon regarding HB 2. Remember we live in a democratic republic and when legislatures and governors come from differing parties, action occurs with negotiations. So rather sitting on the sidelines “throwing bombs”, your governor Cooper should negotiate. Or did you elect a whiner instead of a leader.

It’s about enough to make me turn the dial to WWAY. You are no better than your parent network. Get over it, you lost the election. And don’t try convince me you are a “neutral” members of the press.

********

I totally disagree with repealing the HB2 bill on the bathrooms. I believe the bathrooms should be left based on an individual's birth gender not what he/she deems his/her gender to be. As a woman, I would not feel comfortable going into a public bathroom where a man who believes he is a woman can freely enter and vice versa for my husband. On the same hand, I would not want our daughters/sons to go into a public bathroom where an individual of the opposite sex who believes he/she is of the other sex can freely enter. I am an adult and not basing my opinion on childish ideas. Instead of making the ones who disagree with them have to compromise their beliefs to accommodate their wants, why not create a separate bathroom for the gender identity people? Yes, North Carolina has been singled out because of our stand for the HB2 bill but I am proud to be a part of this state.

********

I tuned into Saturday's night news only to hear another rant by you to have HB2 overturned. Mr. McNair I am not sure if you lived a sheltered life when you grew up but I had my share of dealing with male perverts in public restrooms as a young teenager and I am a male. Now you want these same perverts to be able to go into the girl's bathrooms. It is not the transgender issue that is at stake. It is the privacy and protection of my wife, my sisters, my daughters, my nieces and any other female the right to go to a public restroom without fear of a male pervert in there. This goes beyond the bathroom and to the locker rooms also. I am not sure what the percentage of our population is transgender but it is not enough to put all of us at risk. I worked for a large corporation that dealt with this issue in the 90's. They actually installed a private bathroom for these individuals. I suggest if you want to support this small percentage of the population then build a separate bathroom for them. Let them support these businesses and shun the others. Do not put my family in risk. I am not a homophobe and respect all individuals rights but not at the expense of others. I don't understand why you think it is ok to let males in female locker rooms. It will be against the law to question them. So how do you filter out the perv's.