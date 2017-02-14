Signing up to save a life

National Donor Day not only celebrates people who saved others’ lives through organ donation, but it also encourages people to have a conversation with their loved ones about donating.

Many people will take a small step by donating blood. However, it also is easy to become a donor.

People can sign up at the DMV or through New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s website.

Neta Greenlief, the Surgical Trauma ICU and Medical ICU manager, said the hospital teams up with Carolina Donor Services.

They find patients and have conversations with them and their families about being an organ donor.

Greenlief said this only happens when there is not anything else doctors can do to save their lives.

She said healing is the top priority for every person that walks through the hospital doors.

However, the hospital encourages people to become donors to save the lives of more than 120 thousand people on the waiting list.

“You have the ability to be the hero for them in a way that nothing that modern technology has come up with can be a substitute for, other than someone agreeing to say yes and give the gift of life,” said Greenlief.

She explained there are really only two ways someone can get off the organ donation list. They either die or someone chooses to donate and save their life.

