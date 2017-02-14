Speed could be a factor in fatal accident

Patrick Wendrof, 34 of Wilmington, was killed Monday evening in an accident on Sidbury Road, seven miles north of Wilmington. (Source: Raycom Media)

Patrick Wendrof, 34 of Wilmington, was killed Monday evening in an accident on Sidbury Road, seven miles north of Wilmington.

According to State Highway Patrol, Wendrof was heading eastbound when he over-corrected and ran off the road. The vehicle crashed into a tree.

Authorities believe speed played a role in the collision.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.