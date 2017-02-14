Exhibit commemorates centennial of U.S. entry into World War I

A traveling exhibition commemorating the centennial of the U.S. entry into World War I opens in Southport Tuesday. (Source: Wikimedia/Jnn13)

A traveling exhibition commemorating the centennial of the U.S. entry into World War I opened in Southport Tuesday at the North Carolina Maritime Museum.

The museum is showcasing artifacts from Fort Caswell that have not been on display before. Those artifacts include dogs tags, buttons, military medals, and images of men stationed at the fort as well as pictures of white and black army divisions that were overseas.

They are loaned courtesy of the North Carolina Baptist Assembly at Fort Caswell. It gives the traveling exhibit a strong tie to this community.

“We are honored to start 2017 recognizing all the sons and daughters of North Carolina who contributed to the defense of the principals of democracy during World War I,” Museum Director Mary Strickland explains. “Even here in eastern North Carolina we played a part.”

Lori Sanderlin, curator of Education at Maritime Museum, believes it contributes to the local flavor of the exhibit.

"It's important to study the contributions it important to study not only what men did on the battle field but what women did," said Sanderlin. "What did they do at home and before there were victory gardens, people during World War I were growing their own food. They have cut meat out of their diets so that it could be contributed to the soldiers over seas."

The museum will present 10 informational panels and related artifacts through March 24. It is free to the public. Next the exhibit will move to Raleigh to be featured at the North Carolina symphony.

