CAUGHT ON CAMERA: New video shows boat explosion

A man suffered burns Monday night after a propane explosion on a boat in Banks Channel, according to Wrightsville Beach officials. (Source: Ana and Jon Shellem)

A security camera captured the moment a boat exploded in Wrightsville Beach Monday night.

According to officials with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department, they received a 911 call around 7 p.m. that a boat exploded in Banks Channel across from the Blockade Runner.

Chief Glen Rogers said the 40-foot sailboat suffered significant structural damage in the blast but wasn't on fire when crews arrived at the scene.

One of the cameras in Jeremy Broderick's surveillance system was pointed directly at the boat when the explosion occurred.

In the video, you can hear people yelling at the boater shortly after the explosion asking if he needed any help.

Officials said another boat anchored in the channel assisted the injured man while the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department responded.

Rogers said the boater was taken to a nearby pier to be treated by EMS personnel before being taking to the hospital for further treatment. Rogers said the man's injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators believe the blast was triggered by leaking propane.

