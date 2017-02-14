Police clear scene after attempting to serve warrant at apartment complex

Officers are attempting to serve a warrant to someone on Harbour Drive Tuesday morning, according to Linda Rawley with the Wilmington Police Department. (Source; WECT)

Law enforcement officers have cleared the scene of an apartment complex that was briefly shut down while they attempted to serve a warrant on someone.

According to Linda Thompson, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, authorities gained entry to the residence in the Harbor Ridge Apartments and determined the individual was not home.

S.W.A.T. Team and the U.S. Marshals were on the scene from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

No other information is known at this time.

