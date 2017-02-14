UNCW accounting students offering free tax assistance

estivities are expected to cause traffic congestion on S. College Road and on campus. (Source: WECT)

Students of the UNCW Cameron School of Business are offering free tax preparation service to those who qualify.

UNCW accounting students who have taken the appropriate courses, completed training and have passed IRS certification exams will provide the service to those who earn less than $64,000 annually.

“In addition to applying what they have learned in the classroom, the students pick up communication skills that will prove valuable for the rest of their careers,” said Victoria J. Hansen, associate professor of accounting.

Those seeking assistance are asked to bring their social security card, photo ID, tax documents and, if possible, a copy of their 2015 returns,

The services will be available at the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (803-G S. College Road). Walk-in hours are:

Saturday, Feb. 18: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22: 5 pm – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 18: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 25: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday March 29: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday April 5: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 8: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

