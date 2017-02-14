Sex offender faces charges in Brunswick County

A convicted sex offender is facing charges in Brunswick County.

Marcus Gore, 25, of Leland, has been charged with failure to register new address as a sex offender, and sex offender on a child premises. His bond was set at $25,000.

According to an arrest warrant, Gore was on the campus of Lincoln Elementary School in Leland on Feb. 8.

The NC Department of Public Safety website states that Gore was convicted of two counts of indecent liberties with a child in 2012. Gore was 20 and the victim was 15 at the time of the offenses in 2012, according to the sex offender registry.

Gore also has convictions for sex offender on a child premises and social network website use by a sex offender in 2015.

