[UPDATE] TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridges scheduled to open this morning

Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.More >>
Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.More >>
Amber Alert cancelled for 6-year-old MS boy kidnapped from KrogerMore >>
Amber Alert cancelled for 6-year-old MS boy kidnapped from KrogerMore >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>