[UPDATE] TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridges scheduled to open this morning

Both the Isabel Holmes Bridge and the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge are scheduled to open Tuesday. (Source: WECT) Both the Isabel Holmes Bridge and the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge are scheduled to open Tuesday. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Both the Isabel Holmes Bridge and the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge are scheduled to open Tuesday morning.

According to bridge tenders, the Isabel Holmes Bridge is set to open at approximately 7:45 a.m. followed by the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

