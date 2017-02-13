Wilmington man found after Silver Alert issued

Homer Weston Fennell has been found after a silver alert was issued for him Monday evening. (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

A missing Wilmington man has been found after a Silver Alert was issued for him Monday evening.

The alert was issued for Homer Weston Fennell. It was believed that he could have been suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment and was possibly headed for downtown Wilmington.

Fennell had last been seen at 114 Rockwell Road on February 13.

