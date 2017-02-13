High school conference tournament scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High school conference tournament scoreboard

By: AJ Ricketts, Reporter
High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls 

Hoggard - 67

South Brunswick - 26

Topsail - 31

Ashley - 25

Laney - 54

West Brunswick - 41

West Bladen - 47

Pender - 46 

Boys

Midway - 76

Pender - 65

