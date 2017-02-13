Brewery owners speak out against distribution limits

Petitioners are calling for the threshold to increase to 200,000 barrels instead of the current 25,000. (Source: WECT)

Brewery owners are fighting for more control over their products after a new bill in the General Assembly proposes big changes to distribution laws.

Under current law, breweries that produce more than 25,000 barrels per year are required to use an outside distributor.

House Bill 67 proposes increasing that threshold to 100,000.

Craft Freedom has started a petition demanding the limit be changed to 200,000 barrels instead.

Some brewery owners in southeastern North Carolina said they make an effort to keep their business local, including the distribution aspect.

“Your team is going to best represent and educate people on the product,” said Ted Coughlin, the owner of Ironclad Brewery. “When you go to a third party who actually has many products that they’re selling, they may not be as knowledgeable as your team is. They’re definitely not going to be as knowledgeable, and that love and care of your product may not be represented as well.”

Coughlin said craft breweries create jobs for locals, and switching to a separate distribution company could mean layoffs for employees.

One of the founders of the upcoming Flying Machine Brewery said quality control can be an issue during distribution.

“There are plenty of breweries out there who have the ability to produce and distribute past that threshold and that can do it in house,” said David Sweigart, co-founder of Flying Machine Brewery. “I don’t really see a purpose why they should be hindered to do that if they have the capital and the financing and the ability to do that. Because in essence what they’re going to do is that’s going to increase jobs, local jobs in the community. Breweries are very community-centric.”

An online petition calling for an increase to 200,000 barrels has more than 3,200 signatures and dozens of breweries across the state listed as supporters.

