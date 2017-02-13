Landfall employee successfully donates kidney to club member

Charlie Garaventa and Ingela Kirby have a special bond they hope will last a lifetime. Ingela now has one of Charlie's kidneys. (Source: WECT)

The two underwent the transplant surgery Feb. 2 at Duke University Hospital.

Charlie volunteered to give Ingela one of his healthy kidneys.

"Who does that," Ingela said about Charlie donating one of his kidneys to her. "An incredible person. Really, an absolutely unselfish incredible person and so he's very, very special to me."

The kidney donation was unique. Ingela is a member of The Country Club of Landfall. Charlie is the food and beverage manager there.

Several months ago, Ingela was in a medically induced coma for 20 days following a heart transplant. She remained in the hospital for four months. Her new heart eventually worked, but her kidneys were shot.

Doctors told Kirby, 74, she would remain on dialysis for the rest of her life unless she got a kidney transplant.

She was put on a transplant list but was told the wait could be five years.

Then this past August, Charlie Garaventa became the answer to a prayer.

"We sort of had given up hope and he said 'I'll do it,'" Ingela said.

The day after the surgery, Charlie was up and walking. He even paid Ingela a visit who was recovering in her hospital room not far from his.

Both said the pain after the surgery was unexpected, but so was the quick recovery. Both were released from Duke and back home within less than two weeks.

Charlie said he'd do it all over again and would recommend it to anyone thinking about becoming a donor.

"Your pain and discomfort will go away but you give someone a chance to live a normal life, it's an incredible, I'm getting goosebumps right now, it's an incredible feeling," Charlie said with a smile.

