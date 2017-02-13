Leland wants to hear from business owners on how to improve economic climate

The Leland economic development committee sent out surveys to get an idea of how business owners feel about town regulations. (Source:WECT)

The Leland Economic Development Committee sent out surveys to get an idea of how business owners feel about town regulations.

Town leaders want to know what is working with area businesses and what needs to be done in order for the town to flourish in the future.

So far, almost 70 surveys have been completed. Overall, owners are happy with the environment for business, but they have some concerns about code enforcement and signage regulations.

Other concerns include the NC Department of Transportation, availability of workforce training, availability of skilled labor and town employees' demeanor.

“In order to attract new business, you want to make sure current businesses are satisfied. They are your best references,” said Gary Vidmar, economic and community development director. “We would hope to address any complaints in a positive way they are your best references.”

One Leland business owner believes the town's services have worked to her benefit.

"The are very supportive here the town has been wonderful," said Elizabeth Mena, owner of Cape Fear Consignments. "If I needed help, they were always there for me. And we have a good turnover here. We average between 70 and 120 people a day coming through the shop, so they are very supportive. I am very happy here in Leland."

The economic development committee will take the next steps to help the businesses. They will come together with the town council to meet with businesses to find out what will best satisfy their needs.

