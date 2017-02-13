Well repair work underway in Pender County

Water well service is down for the Hampstead Station Shopping Plaza. (Source: WECT)

A new well is in place for the Hampstead Station shopping center in Pender County, but businesses may be days away from being able to operate.

The new well was placed Tuesday. According to county officials, it is currently being grouted. A well failure over the weekend left some of the businesses in the center unable to operate. According to the county, the affected locations include the Food Lion bakery and meat department, China Garden, Dr. Pierpan's office, the nail salon and Burney's.

According to Pender County, the nearby CVS still does have water service.

Officials said a water sample will be collected within the next 48 to 72 hours and sent for testing. The testing should take another day.

