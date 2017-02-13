Alleged bank robber dies after apparent suicide attempt in prison

A man accused of robbing four businesses at gunpoint died after an apparent suicide attempt Saturday at Central Prison in Raleigh.

Wilmington police charged Michael Shayne Rollins, 36, on Jan. 31 with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rollins is accused of robbing the NewBridge Bank at 704 S. College Rd. on Jan. 9, Tidal Market on Jan. 24, Little Caesars at 4951 University Drive on Jan. 29, and another robbery at NewBridge Bank the day before his arrest.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Rollins was taken to Central Prison on Feb. 4 for medical reasons.

State prison spokesperson Keith Acree said in a news release a nurse found him unresponsive in a shower in the prison Saturday afternoon, and he was taken to WakeMed, where he pronounced dead Sunday.

The State Capitol Police Department is investigating the death, with assistance from the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification (CCBI).

