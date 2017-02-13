Bond increased to $1.5M for Supply man charged in fatal crash

A 24-year-old Supply man facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection to a fatal crash in Brunswick County made another appearance in court Tuesday morning.

A judge increased William Chandler McHenry's bond to $1.5 million during Tuesday's appearance. McHenry was charged Monday with an additional count of second-degree murder after 87-year-old Betty Lou Erdman passed away Sunday at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

McHenry, now charged with two counts of second-degree murder, aggravated death by motor vehicle, and driving with a revoked license, faces a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted.

His next court date will be Feb. 28.

According to officials, the deadly accident happened on Feb. 2 in the 2000 block of Kirby Road near Holden Beach shortly before 8 p.m. Emergency crews responded to reports of a "loud collision" following the wreck.

The driver of one of the vehicles, 84-year-old John Henry Howard, was taken to Brunswick Health Novant Medical Center where he later died. Erdman, who was dating Howard and a passenger in his car, was taken to NHRMC with serious injuries.

A friend of Howard and Erdman said he just saw the couple moments before the accident. He said they were backing out of the driveway of his house after celebrating Howard's 84th birthday.

Howard's obituary says he was a decorated veteran and served in the Army Nurse Corps.

McHenry also suffered injuries and was taken to NHRMC for treatment. He was arrested on Feb. 8 after he was released from the hospital and booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

According to Trooper Strangman with the State Highway Patrol, McHenry went left of center on Kirby Road and hit Howard head-on. As of Feb. 13, authorities are still awaiting toxicology results for drugs and alcohol on McHenry.

McHenry was arrested for DWI on Jan. 14 by the Shallotte Police Department and was scheduled to appear in court on March 20 for that charge.

