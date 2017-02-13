I Heart Fashion Benefit to support congestive heart failure patients

The New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation will host the I Heart Fashion Benefit to support area congestive heart failure patients. (Source: NHRMC Heart Benefit Facebook)

This is the second time the event will be held and will showcase the latest fashions modeled by more than 20 people affiliated with the hospital's Heart Center.

Proceeds from the event will go towards patient care bags that include items like scales, hear-healthy recipes, pill boxes and patient education.

“Our patients will directly benefit from the awareness this event brings to the needs of those living with heart failure,” said John Rommel, MD, cardiologist with NHRMC Physician Group – Cape Fear Heart Associates and NHRMC Congestive Heart Failure Program director. “We are grateful to the NHRMC Foundation for informing our community about the services our specialists offer and how to live a heart healthy life.”

The fashion show will be held at the Coastline Conference and Event Center in downtown Wilmington Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and tickets are $35 per person. Purchase of an individual ticket includes admission, hors d’oeuvres and two drink tickets.

