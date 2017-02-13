This beauty trend is simply magnetic

Beauty blogger Dena Smith loves to try new products, so when she heard about magnetically-charged facial masks, she was eager to give one a try.

“I’m really looking for things that will help me lift and plump and get that dewy, youthful look,” Smith said.

Magnet masks are hot. The masks go on like any other, but are infused with iron. Taking them off is where the fun begins. By holding a small magnetic wand over your face, a mild electromagnetic current is formed, causing the iron particles to leap from your skin to the magnet.

“There’s a little suctioning feeling, like a baby octopus is sucking all the dirt out of your pores,” Smith said.

The mask makers claim these electromagnetic interactions may promote the look of renewed skin for a more radiant, healthier and more vibrant appearance.

Dermatologist Doctor Joshua Zeichner of the American Academy of Dermatology says, believe it or not, our skin already produces electromagnetic currents and that magnets may indeed make sense in skincare.

“Aging skin actually produces a lower electric current compared to younger skin,” Dr. Zeichner said. “So, if we can reverse that process and boost the electromagnetism of the skin, perhaps we can fool our older skin cells into behaving more like young healthy cells.”

As for putting heavy metal on your skin, Dr. Zeichner says that shouldn’t be a concern.

“The large particle size of the iron likely is not penetrating into the skin, and there’s no data to show that the small amount that you’re applying is harmful to your health."

Dr. Zeichner says more studies are needed to see if the masks are any better than other anti-aging treatments, but Dena is certainly attracted to her results.

“It’s striking how quickly it works to change the texture of your skin and how it looks luminescent,” Smith said.

While Dena loves the immediate results of the mask, she says she hasn’t noticed any long-term benefits after using the mask for several months. The mask makers say for best results the masks should be used once or twice a week. Masks range from $50 to $250, depending on the brand.

