Couple creates extravagant sand sculptures

Dianne and Mike Lough of Winston-Salem have been coming to Wrightsville Beach to build extravagant sand sculptures on the beach for about 15 years now. (Source: WECT)

Dianne and Mike Lough of Winston-Salem have been coming to Wrightsville Beach to build extravagant sand sculptures on the beach for about 15 years.

The couple started watching Sand Masters on the Travel Channel one day and suddenly ideas just started flowing in their heads.

They typically like to create sculptures that have to do with an upcoming holiday. The couple was on the beach Sunday making a sculpture for Valentine’s Day.

Because of the way they build the sculptures, they expect it to last throughout Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, granted nobody steps on it.

It takes them about one full day to build one of their sculptures. The night before they plan to build, Mike will go out to the beach and get the sand ready using a process called “pound up.” He uses water and sand to get a solid base for Dianne to carve out of.

The next day they start carving the sculpture around 10 a.m. and finish up around 4 or 5 p.m.

Dianne is a painter and has a degree in fine arts. She mainly does water color and oil paintings but said there’s something different and special about getting out on the beach and creating the sand sculptures.

“Getting out here in the sunlight and hearing the ocean, there’s nothing like it,” Dianne said. “I can spend a day listening to the water and playing in the sand and I always like to look out there and think it’s endless possibilities.”

People have started to take notice of the sculptures that they create. Mike and Dianne say they have a small following now.

People will come up and ask them when they plan to come back and make another sculpture so they can make sure to stop by and see it. They also said some people like to use their sculptures in their Christmas cards.

They try to make each sculpture they create a little different and a little bigger each time.

The two plan to come back next month to do a sculpture for St. Patrick’s Day.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.