Last of Wilmington's infrastructure improvement projects underway

Two major projects included in the city of Wilmington's 5-Year Infrastructure Improvement Plan are currently underway.

More than two lane miles on Franklin and Greenway avenues and a portion of Lullwater Drive between Greenway Avenue and Vineyard Lane have been paved so far. The project, which is expected to wrap up in March, aims to pave about 2.4 lane miles in the area.

In addition, crews will begin work this week on a $2.2 million project to repave 2.8 lane miles on portions of Semmes Drive, RL Honeycutt Drive, and all of Donald E. Gore Drive in the Pine Valley area. The project will also include drainage improvements in the area and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

These projects are among the last to be finished as part of the city's $41 million infrastructure improvement plan that began in 2012. Five cents on the city's tax rate was set aside to fund the plan and cannot be used for anything else, according to officials.

