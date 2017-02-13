Nightly lane closures on South College Road to continue until 2018

NCDOT officials said intermittent lane closures on South College Road between Wilshire Boulevard and US 17 Business/Market Street will continue nightly through the entire year. (Source: WECT)

Officials said the closures are needed so NCDOT contractors can repave the roadway, upgrade drainage, and improve traffic signals.

The closures will take place from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays until the project is completed in Feb. 2018.

No detours are required, however, motorists are advised to use caution while traveling in the area and to expect possible delays at times. NCDOT also reminds motorists to stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

