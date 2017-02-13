Florists in full swing preparing for the Valentine's Day rush

Florists are in full swing preparing for Valentine's Day. (Source: WECT)

Florists spend countless hours preparing for one of their biggest holidays - Valentine's Day.

They hire additional staff and clock in extra hours just to make sure all of the needs are met.

Florists at Julia’s will deliver hundreds of flowers on Tuesday.

What a sweet surprise! My dad's ahead of schedule for Valentine's Day. Are you ready? Tips & tricks from the pros tomorrow on CIM @wectnews pic.twitter.com/e51kEIPtp8 — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) February 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.