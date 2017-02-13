Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office launches Deputy Cadet program

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it is launching a Deputy Cadet program aimed at rising high school seniors.

Interested students will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of what it takes to become a law enforcement officer. Sheriff's office officials also hope the program will create positive relationships with officers and young adults.

The four-week program will run from July 10 to Aug. 4 and will be held weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program's scheduling may be adjusted if needed.

To qualify for the program, students must meet the following criteria:

Must be a rising senior at West Brunswick, North Brunswick, or South Brunswick high schools

No prior or outstanding misdemeanor or felony charges or have any past convictions.

Minimum 2.0 GPA from junior year

Two letters of recommendation (one personal and one professional)

Use of controlled substances (without a prescription), alcohol, tobacco, or any other illegal substance will not be tolerated

For more information or to sign up for the program, students should contact their high school's SRO.

