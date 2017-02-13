Whiteville man accused of stealing checks from elderly mother - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Richard Giles Jr. (Source: Columbus County Sheriff's Office) Richard Giles Jr. (Source: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A Whiteville man is facing dozens of charges after he allegedly stole checks from his elderly mother and forged them to get more than $900.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, Richard Giles Jr., 52, was booked on 34 charges:

  • 11 counts of uttering a forged instrument
  • 11 counts of forgery of endorsement
  • 11 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses
  • one count of larceny of chose in action

Sheriff's office officials said that Giles forged 11 checks for a total of $2,605. The incident reports lists the victim as being 85 years old.

