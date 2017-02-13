Whiteville man accused of stealing checks from elderly mother

A Whiteville man is facing dozens of charges after he allegedly stole checks from his elderly mother and forged them to get more than $900.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, Richard Giles Jr., 52, was booked on 34 charges:

11 counts of uttering a forged instrument

11 counts of forgery of endorsement

11 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses

one count of larceny of chose in action

Sheriff's office officials said that Giles forged 11 checks for a total of $2,605. The incident reports lists the victim as being 85 years old.

