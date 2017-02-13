What's for lunch February 24th? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch February 24th?

Bladen County

Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

Cucumber Cup

California Blend Veggies

Coleslaw

Pickle Chips

Applesauce

Brunswick County

Student Make-up Day: Manager’s Choice

Columbus County

Pizza

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Peaches

Side Salad

Milk

Duplin County

Pepperoni Pizza

Fresh Carrot Cup

Green Beans

Strawberry Cup

Fresh Orange Wedges

New Hanover County

Hot Dog w/Chili

Fish Sticks

Hushpuppies

Baked Beans

Garden Salad

Spiced Apples

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Cheese Pizza

Cheeseburger

Ham Chef Salad

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Steamed Spinach

Tomato Wedges

Side Salad

Banana

Mandarin Oranges

Fruit Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Deli Turkey on a Bun

Smart Pizza

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Fresh Broccoli Dippers

Pineapple Tidbits

