What's for lunch February 23rd?

Bladen County
Ham Slices
Chicken & Rice Casserole
Freshly Baked Biscuit
Seasoned Corn
Pinto Beans
Brunswick County
Baked Spaghetti w/Roll
Soft Beef Taco
Garden Salad
Green Beans
Diced Peaches
Columbus County
Oven Roasted Chicken
Sliced Ham
Mixed Fruit
Broccoli
Green Peas
Brown Rice
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
Hot Dog w/Chili
Sweet Potato Puffs
Coleslaw
Applesauce Cup
New Hanover County
Stuffed Crust Pizza
Chicken Club Sandwich
Veggie Sticks
Broccoli
Garden Salad
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Mac & Cheese
Hot Dog
Romaine Salad w/Cheese
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Baked Beans
Celery Sticks
Fresh Orange
Applesauce
Grape Juice
Chicken Wings w/Biscuit
Baked Spaghetti w/Breadstick
Side Salad
Seasoned Green Beans
Applesauce
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.