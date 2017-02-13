What's for lunch February 23rd? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch February 23rd?

Bladen County

Ham Slices

Chicken & Rice Casserole

Freshly Baked Biscuit

Seasoned Corn

Pinto Beans

Brunswick County

Baked Spaghetti w/Roll

Soft Beef Taco

Garden Salad

Green Beans

Diced Peaches

Columbus County

Oven Roasted Chicken

Sliced Ham

Mixed Fruit

Broccoli

Green Peas

Brown Rice

Roll

Milk

Duplin County

Hot Dog w/Chili

Sweet Potato Puffs

Coleslaw

Applesauce Cup

New Hanover County

Stuffed Crust Pizza

Chicken Club Sandwich

Veggie Sticks

Broccoli

Garden Salad

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Mac & Cheese

Hot Dog

Romaine Salad w/Cheese

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Baked Beans

Celery Sticks

Fresh Orange

Applesauce

Grape Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Chicken Wings w/Biscuit

Baked Spaghetti w/Breadstick

Side Salad

Seasoned Green Beans

Applesauce

Powered by Frankly