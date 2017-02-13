What's for lunch February 22nd? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch February 22nd?

Bladen County

Catfish Strips

Beef-a-Roni

Seasoned Carrots

Spinach Salad

Breadstick

Pineapple Tidbits

Brunswick County

Pepperoni Pizza

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Sweet Potato Fries

Corn

Pineapple Tidbits

Columbus County

Spaghetti

Pears

Side Salad

Corn

Roll

Milk

Duplin County

TEACHER WORKDAY

New Hanover County

Corn Dog Nuggets

Cheeseburger

French Fries

Garden Salad

Diced Pears

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Orange Popcorn Chicken

Broccoli & Rice

Chicken Nuggets

All American Salad, Roll

Ham & Cheese Wrap

Sweet Potato

Cucumber Slices

Side Salad

Whole Apple

Diced Pears

Orange Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Pork Chop Patty

BBQ Chicken

Brown Rice

Stewed Tomatoes

Black-eyed Peas

Diced Peaches

