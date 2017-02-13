What's for lunch February 22nd?

Bladen County
Catfish Strips
Beef-a-Roni
Seasoned Carrots
Spinach Salad
Breadstick
Pineapple Tidbits
Brunswick County
Pepperoni Pizza
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Sweet Potato Fries
Corn
Pineapple Tidbits
Columbus County
Spaghetti
Pears
Corn
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
TEACHER WORKDAY
New Hanover County
Corn Dog Nuggets
Cheeseburger
French Fries
Garden Salad
Diced Pears
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Orange Popcorn Chicken
Broccoli & Rice
Chicken Nuggets
All American Salad, Roll
Ham & Cheese Wrap
Sweet Potato
Cucumber Slices
Side Salad
Whole Apple
Diced Pears
Orange Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Pork Chop Patty
BBQ Chicken
Brown Rice
Stewed Tomatoes
Black-eyed Peas
Diced Peaches
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.