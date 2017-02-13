What's for lunch February 20th?

Bladen County
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
BBQ Beef Rib on Bun
Sweet Potato Puffs
Lima Beans
Pickle Chips
Strawberry Cup
Brunswick County
Chicken Nuggets
Sloppy Joe
Potatoes Au Gratin
Glazed Carrots
Applesauce
Columbus County
Cheeseburger
Chicken Nuggets
Sweet Potato Chunks
Pears
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
Chicken Nuggets w/Roll
Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce
Mashed Potatoes
Peach Cup
New Hanover County
Chicken Filet Sandwich
Lasagna Roll-Up w/Breadstick
Black-eyed Peas
Garden Salad
Diced Peaches
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Max Pizza Sticks
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Chicken Chef Salad, Roll
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Steamed Corn
Fresh Broccoli
Side Salad
Whole Apple
Mixed Fruit
Orange Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Beef Taco
Chicken Fajita
Steamed Sweet Corn
Shredded Cheese
Salsa/Chips
Orange Wedges
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.