Rocky Point man pleads guilty to statutory rape

A Rocky Point man will spend at least 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to statutory rape in Pender County Superior Court last week.

Hector Medina Urieta, 36, was sentenced to 168-262 months in prison. After he is released, he will be placed on post-release supervision for 60 months and must register as a sex offender for 30 years, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The victim in the case was 14 years old when the crimes took place from 2014-15. Officials said Urieta admitted to the offenses when he was confronted by the victim and investigators in 2015.

