No babysitter, no problem for Wilmington runner

The lack of a babysitter wasn't going to keep Tom Clifford from repeating as the Wrightsville Beach Valentine's 10K winner over the weekend.

Running the event while pushing a jogging stroller containing his daughter Grace, Clifford won the race with a time of 36 minutes, 8 seconds. Rob Ward finished seven seconds later for second place.

Clifford is the owner of Without Limits in Wilmington.

