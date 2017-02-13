South Columbus High School student collapses on softball field

A student from South Columbus High School is being hospitalized after collapsing on a softball field over the weekend. (Source: Raycom Media)

A student from South Columbus High School is being hospitalized after collapsing on a softball field over the weekend.

According to a post on the South Columbus Stallion Club Facebook page, Victoria Harrelson was taken from a Loris hospital to one in Charleston. The post also stated that Harrelson is on a ventilator.

Counselors and social workers are on hand for students at the school Monday morning, SCHS principal Adam Thompson said.

"We want to have people on hand to support our students if they need someone to talk to," Thompson said.

According to Thompson, Harrelson did not collapse at the school's softball field.

Harrelson plays volleyball and softball at South Columbus.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.