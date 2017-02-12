Record-setting effort leads Drexel past UNCW women

From UNCW

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – Led by a record-setting performance from senior guard Meghan Creighton, Drexel used a strong effort from three-point range to claim a 76-51 Colonial Athletic Association victory over UNCW at the Daskalakis Athletic Center on Sunday afternoon.



The Dragons, who won their third straight game, improved to 18-6 overall and 9-4 in the CAA. Meanwhile, the Seahawks dropped to 9-15 overall with a 4-9 mark in league play.



Creighton, who scored a career-high 30 points in the victory, set the Drexel single-game record by connecting on 10-of-14 three-point field goal attempts. She also added four assists for the Dragons, who recorded 21 assists on 29 made field goals.



Senior forward Sarah Curran added 12 points for Drexel on 6-for-15 shooting from the field while freshman forward Bailey Greenberg chipped 11 points with six rebounds.



Redshirt senior guard Jasmine Steele came off the bench to lead UNCW with 12 points while redshirt junior forward Janeá Williams added a season-high 12 points with six rebounds.



Key Moment: Drexel, which never trailed in the contest, used a blistering shooting performance from the field to build a 50-24 advantage in the first half. Led by Creighton's 15 points, the Dragons made 59.4 percent of their field goal attempts, including an impressive 9-of-16 tries from beyond the arc.



Game Notes: Drexel extended its win streak over the Seahawks to 11 straight games … The Dragons hold a commanding 20-8 advantage in the all-time series … The 50 points allowed by UNCW in the first half matched a season high (Dec. 11 at NC State) … UNCW opened the game by missing 14 of its first 15 field goal attempts … The Seahawks outscored Drexel by a 22-13 margin in the third quarter … Creighton matched the CAA record with her 10 made three-point field goals while setting a UNCW record for most made three-pointers by an opponent … Drexel finished the game by making 15-of-26 tries from beyond the arc, which are also the most by an opponent in UNCW history … Junior center Rebekah Banks grabbed a game-high nine rebounds for the Seahawks … UNCW committed a season-low eight turnovers.



Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW returns home for a pair of Colonial Athletic Association contests next weekend, hosting James Madison on Friday, Feb. 17, and Hofstra on Sunday, Feb. 19.