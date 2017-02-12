UNCW students remember Charles Darwin

Students from UNCW's Tri Betta Sigma Sigma Biological Society took a trip to the Cape Fear Museum for International Darwin Day on Sunday.

Darwin invented the theory of evolution, and many are inspired to keep his legacy going.

The students said the museum holds history from Darwin's time period and is the closet thing to remember him.

Biology enthusiast Riley Gray believes Darwin's work was like no others.

"He really was rebel almost the biggest thing about the orgin was that everything was religious based and he went back and showed change overtime is possible," said Gray.

The Darwin Day Field trip to the Cape Fear Museum is one of two events the group holds in honor of Charles Darwin.

