Florists and chocolate shops gear up for Valentine's Day

Florists at Julia's Florist have been busy preparing for Valentines day on Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and staff from Julia’s Florist and Kilwin’s have been busy preparing for the holiday since early Sunday morning.

Dana Cook, owner of Julia’s Florist, said her staff will work over 100 hours in a one-week period prepping for the Valentine's holiday.

From roses, to lilies, tulips and hydrangeas, Dana and her staff turn these single flowers into beautiful assortments to fit the needs of their customers.

“You’re giving us your emotions, and we are taking those emotions and we are creating flowers to express those for you,” said Cook.

The shop has added eight new delivery drivers and 10 new staff members all in preparation for the busy Valentine’s rush.

Kilwin’s has seen an increase in chocolate covered strawberry orders.

Each morning leading up to Valentines Day, the staff gets in bright and early to make fresh batches of strawberries. They are also stuffing and stocking heart boxes to be filled with chocolates.

Shelves at the store have been filled with these boxes. Those heart boxes include truffles, turtles, toffees and caramels. The shelves are also lined with white and chocolate covered pretzels.

“It’s usually pretty slow during the winter time, but with valentine’s day a ton of people come in especially since it is so nice outside so it’s been an influx of business,” said Jason Palubicki, an employee with the store.

Both stores will have long hours to fit your needs for Valentines Day. Julia's will be open from 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Kilwin's 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.